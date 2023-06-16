EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Chief of the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) since 2020 and a 21-year veteran of law enforcement, Miguel Dominguez has announced his retirement effective June 30.

“I am grateful for the dedication chief has demonstrated and all the contributions he’s made to the City of Las Cruces, not only as the chief but in the 20 years he has been part of the Las Cruces Police Department,” said Ifo Pili, Las Cruces city manager. “His commitment and leadership will be greatly missed.

“We wish Miguel the very best in his retirement,” said Pili.

Dominguez is credited with helping guide LCPD through the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of a plan that led a marked increase in the number of law-enforcement personnel.

LCPD had about 160 commissioned law enforcement officers. As of June 2023, LCPD’s commissioned workforce stands at 201 officers.

Dominguez also pushed for an increase in staffing levels that will take effect in July. Since about 2010, when the city’s population was close to 98,000, LCPD has had an authorized workforce of 202 sworn personnel. That number will increase to 220 on July 1.

“I would like to thank Las Cruces city councilors, administrators and employees from other departments who have always been supportive of LCPD and have helped make my job easier,” Dominguez said. “Above all, I would like to thank our Las Cruces police officers, sergeants, lieutenants, administrative staff and our civilian employees who give 100 percent every day to help keep our community safe.”

“I am proud of the men and women who put their lives on the line every single day,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez was also instrumental in implementing LCPD Cares, a department-wide philosophy that illustrates how personnel embrace and interact with the community they serve.

Dominguez was named police chief in November 2020 following the retirement of Patrick Gallagher. Prior to becoming chief, Dominguez served as deputy chief of field operations from 2016 to 2018.

In September 2018, he was named deputy chief of investigations and administrative support services.

Born in Silver City, Dominguez and his family relocated to Las Cruces in 1985 during his senior year of high school. He graduated from Las Cruces High School and began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a corrections officer at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. In 2003, he graduated from LCPD 34th Academy.

Dominguez began his career with LCPD as a patrol officer. During his career, he also served as a field training officer, patrol sergeant, lieutenant in patrol and special services and commander of the West Area Command.

The City of Las Cruces anticipates naming an interim chief in the coming weeks while it conducts a nationwide search for its next chief of police.