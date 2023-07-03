EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chico’s Tacos will be celebrating their 70th anniversary Tuesday, July 4 at all locations.

Mariachis will perform at all Chico’s locations, starting at Alameda at 11 a.m., then proceeding to Dyer, Montwood, and concluding at George Dieter.

Chico’s is famously known for its rolled tacos in tomato sauce. When ordering, El Pasoans will refer to them as a single, double or triple. A single meaning three rolled tacos, a double meaning six rolled tacos, and a triple meaning nine rolled tacos.