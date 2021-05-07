Chico the Chihuahua visits children at Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chico the Chihuahua visited little fans at Providence Children’s Hospital on Thursday to help bring some cheer to their day.

Chico was joined by his Chicas, who helped bring lots of smiles and laughs to patients staying at the hospital as he made his rounds and played with them.

One mother was ecstatic to see Chico with her son, Caleb, taking photos of them both.

The patients were able to cheer on the Chihuahuas in their win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night.

