The video above is an unrelated upcoming promotional event.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chick-fil-A is releasing a new sandwich for the first time in 9 years. And boy does it come with a lot of firsts for the company; like its new seasonal chicken sandwich.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before,” Chick-fil-A said.

For the first time ever, the Georgia- based restaurant releases a seasonal version of their chicken sandwich. The new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken sandwich comes with Pimento cheese and Jalapenos two ingredients that haven’t been featured on the Chick-fil-A menu.

“The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich combines classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a sweet and subtly spicy kick. Featuring an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey,” Chick-fil-A stated.

Also coming to the beloved menu is their new Caramel crumble milkshakes just in time for fall. The milkshake is made with creamy butterscotch caramel flavors, hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream®, blondie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The sandwich will be available at all Chick-fil-A locations on Aug. 28.