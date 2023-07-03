A Chick-fil-A will open in far East El Paso at 12141 Eastlake Blvd. on July 5.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in far East El Paso this week.

The new location, which joins 12 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces market, will open at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at 12141 Eastlake Blvd.

The new restaurant brings 100 new jobs to the community, and will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, according to a news release announcing the location.

This location will be operated by Marc Zayas, who has more than 30 years of experience with Chick-fil-A. He and his family have lived in El Paso for more than 20 years.