Chick-fil-A fundraiser supports El Paso Public Library

EL PASO — The El Paso Public Library encourages the community to support the yearly literary festival Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros by dining from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chick-fil-A, 7597 N. Mesa St. on Wednesday, October 9.

As part of the fundraising event, Chick-fil-A will donate 15 percent of every purchase to the El Paso Public Library. Donations will be used to provide new books to give away to children who attend the Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros festival.

In addition to the fundraiser, library staff will be on hand greeting and informing customers about all of the free services provided by the El Paso Public Library. Visitors will also be able to sign-up for a free library card. Library mascot Lea will also be on hand greeting customers and taking pictures with children.

The El Paso Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department host Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros every year since 1997 to celebrate children’s literacy and health. Thousands of books will be given away during the event.

The El Paso Public Library is a municipal public library system that serves the needs of El Paso and surrounding communities with 13 library branches and a bookmobile service.

More information on the special Chick-fil-A fundraising event is available by calling the El Paso Public Library at (915) 212-3201.