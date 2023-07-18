EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Charlie Clark Nissan dealerships in El Paso, Brownsville and Harlingen have been recognized as being among the best in the brand.

All three dealerships were named recipients of the 2022 Global Award of Excellence by Nissan. This award is presented to the top 50 Nissan dealerships in the world, according to a news release sent out by Charlie Clark Auto Group.

They are also the only Nissan stores in Texas to have received this award.

“We cannot thank every single one of our customers enough for their support. We are

not able to do what we do without them. It’s because of them that we are in business. This is a

very special moment and a huge milestone in the history of our Auto Group” said Charlie Clark, president and founder of the Charlie Clark Auto Group.

The three Charlie Clark Nissan stores also ranked in the top 10 globally once all standings were finalized.

To receive this recognition, qualifying dealerships must meet criteria in several key

areas. Two main areas are achieving and maintaining sales volumes throughout Nissan’s fiscal

year, which runs yearly from April to March, while achieving and maintaining high levels of

customer service throughout that period, according to the release.

“Besides expressing gratitude to our customers, we want to also thank all of our employees for making this happen. We have an amazing staff in our organization and their hard work and dedication, as well as working as a team, is what also made this possible” added Sergio Gonzalez, COO for Charlie Clark Auto Group.

“Typically, to receive this award in one store is a huge accomplishment. But to have all three Nissan stores in one automotive group receive it, is simply historic. And for this, we are left

speechless and simply full of gratitude to everyone” Clark said.