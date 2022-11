Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.

Police say the boy’s body was found in the garage of a home in Spring.

His adoptive parents, Jermaine and Tiffany Thomas, were arrested this week after an autopsy lead forensics to rule his death a homicide.

Jermaine Thomas was charged with capital murder, while Tiffany Thomas faces injury to a child by omission.