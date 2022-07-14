EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All charges were dropped against former Las Cruces officer Christopher Smelser, who was accused of causing the death of Antonio Valenzuela back in February 2020.

After three days of testimony, Judge Douglas Driggers said there was not enough probable evidence. Smelser was facing manslaughter charges.

The former LCPD officer was accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela, 40, while using a chokehold technique. After the incident, Smelser was fired and the Las Cruces Police Department prohibited the use of neck restraints during apprehensions.

Valenzuela was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, and officers realized he had a warrant for an arrest for drug charges. He tried to flee on foot, was tased but didn’t work and Smelser used the vascular neck restraint on him.

Autopsy revealed Valenzuela died from “asphyxia injuries”. Methamphetamine was also found in his system, which contributed to his death.

Valenzuela’s family received a $6.5 million settlement after his death. LCPD banned all chokeholds and a new policy of firing any officer who violates it was implemented.

