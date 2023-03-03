EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chapparal Middle School in Alamogordo, NM, is going to back to school, on Monday, March 6.

After a severe windstorm caused roof damage to Chapparal Middle, the school was forced to go into remote learning, according to Alamogordo Public School District.

They have been working with a structural engineer to fix the damage. After a week, Chaparral Middle is safe for students to return to school.

Parents/guardians will be receiving notifications through School Messenger. If you have a student enrolled with APS and are not receiving, emails, calls, and/or texts from APS, please take a moment to make sure your contact information is up-to date in Power School and your communication preferences are updated in School Messenger.

For any additional information Contact (alamogordoschools.org) or call or text 575-812-8573 during normal operating hours. A mobile app is also available, the district ID number is AP7343.