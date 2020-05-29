Chapin senior’s journey to graduation

Breaking News
by: Marlenn Barraza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Across the borderland, each senior celebrating graduation has their own story. For the parents of one Chapin High School graduate, their dream is for their son to do more than what they did when they were his age.

This pandemic did not stop them from celebrating their son graduating top 10% and with honors.

Yonathan Alvarez celebrated with a drive-thru graduation organized by his parents, “I know it’s not going to replace his graduation but it’s something little that comes from our hearts,” said Yonathan’s mother, Beatriz Alvarez.

Beatriz and her husband, Marcos Alvarez, met when they were both attending the same high school and were working in the fields during the summer to help their parents economically. They eventually became a couple, got married, and had a family of their own.

“Growing up, they didn’t have the opportunities that I had that I do right now and they’d always emphasize to always do as best as I could in school and how lucky I was to be in the position I was,” said Yonathan. “I really do appreciate all the hard work they’ve done for me and I can’t thank them enough for all that they’ve done.”

