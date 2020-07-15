Chapin HS teacher dies while visiting family in Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An El Paso teacher died in Chihuahua on Tuesday, El Paso Independent School District officials confirmed with Border Report.

William Barrett taught social studies at Chapin High School and coached football, soccer and rugby at Wiggs Middle School, where his son and daughter attend school.

Details of Barrett’s death were not immediately known Wednesday.

In a staff email, Wiggs administrators said Barrett and his daughter were visiting family in Chihuahua.

“Please keep his children and family in your thoughts and prayers,” the email said, adding that Barrett’s daughter is still in Chihuahua and will return soon. His son is in El Paso.

“We have been notified of Coach Barrett’s passing and are deeply sadden by the news,” EPISD said in a statement to Border Report. “Educators like Coach Barrett have a tremendous impact on the lives of students. We will work with his family to provide any services available to the District.

The district said it will provide counseling staff for any student or staff member who may need them.

