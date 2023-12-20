EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man from Chaparral has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash happened along I-10 East early Sunday morning, Dec. 17.

Police say the fatal collision happened as a result of a chain reaction that involved three vehicles.

Police say the roadway had been initially closed that day due to another fatal crash on I-10 East, which resulted in a semi-truck to park on the right emergency lane.

Martin Medina, 31, was traveling in a Nissan Versa at around 3 a.m. that Sunday, and for unknown reasons veered to the right and collided with the left rear corner of the semi.

Police say the impact was so severe, that it caused the right side and the roof of the Nissan Versa to detach.

Medina’s passenger, Alexander Ortiz, 31, who was also from Chaparral, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Nissan, according to police.

Police say Medina was also not wearing a seatbelt and remained inside the vehicle after the crash.

Officers then met with Medina and determined he was intoxicated. He was then charged with intoxication manslaughter with a $100,000 bond and a $10,000 PR bond.

Police say this incident marks the 77th fatality this year, compared to 71 at the same time last year.