EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chaparral High School was placed on a “hold” following reports of an unattended firearm on the school premises, which was promptly determined to be a toy, on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the Gadsden Independent School District.

The district says that at approximately 1:05 p.m. the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unattended firearm at the school, which was instantly discovered to be a toy.

At 1:07 p.m., the high school’s administrators messaged parents via de district’s messaging app to inform them of the school being placed on a “hold” while the investigation was conducted, according to the district.

The district says the hold has now been lifted and all students have resumed their normal school schedule.