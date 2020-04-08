Chamizal National Memorial Temporarily closed amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chamizal National Memorial will close to all visitors, effective immediately, until further notice.

This closure is in response to guidance from the El Paso County Public Health Department.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chamizal National Memorial officials said.

The National Park Service encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Chamizal National Memorial, including: the park website and Facebook

According to a release, updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus

