EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department’s (MCAD) Public Art Program hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mural, “Pitz/Tlachko,” by artist Gabriel S. Gaytan, Sunday morning, Oct. 8 at Chalio Acosta Sports Center located at 4321 Delta Dr.

The mural located on the outer façade of the center vibrantly illustrates the traditional Mesoamerican ball game that reflects the path of the sun across the seasons, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The ancient Maya ballgame called “Pitz” or “Tlachko” would inspire popular sports like basketball that are played today at the center.

The City says Gaytan is a Chicano/Mexican-American artist and muralist who explores his cultural heritage through images and symbols.

Gaytan believes color and form evoke messages for the soul and that his Mesoamerican ancestors were keenly aware of this and therefore created an artistic language that integrates colors and sounds. Revival of this ancient literacy is a dominant theme in his work, according to the City.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also featured a low-rider car show, dancers from Danza Azteca Omecoatl and a cook-out celebration after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For more information on the Public Art Program and the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, visit www.epmcad.org.