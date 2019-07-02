Chain reaction car crash causes death of soldier at Montana car lot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A soldier was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon in a Montana car lot.

The crash started when Farhad Moraveg, a 63-year-old employee of the car lot at 9707 Montana was moving a Jeep Liberty to a gated area. He crashed on Montana and hit a Nissan Versa, which hit a Toyota Rav 4 and a Chevrolet Traverse.

Moraveg could not regain control of the jeep and drove onto the parking lot and building of a car lot at 9701 Montana.

The Liberty struck and pinned Readus Moore, Jr., 23, a customer inside of the building. Another customer and an employee were also hit by the vehicle or debris from the crash.

Moore was taken to Del Sol Hospital where he died and Moraveg was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The two other people were not seriously injured.