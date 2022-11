EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need.

Courtesy of Cesar Ornelas Injury Law

The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of choosing specific families that are in need to be invited to the giveaway, in order to ensure that the families receive the most help.