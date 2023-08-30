Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Weekend events are getting ready to kick-off Thursday for anyone looking to get in on some Labor Day weekend fun

Thursday is the first day of the Central Texas State Fair in Bell County and Friday starts Westfest in the city of West.

Both of these events are a year long planning effort for everyone to enjoy.

Both will have food, shopping, and some special events you don’t wanna miss.

“We’re looking for a lot of folks who will have a good time. We’ve got the fun part they just need to come on out and enjoy it,” said Central Texas State Fair manager Keith Smith.

Smith says they have new additions to its demolition derby show with a new set of cars.

For the bullriding show this weekend, there’s also new bullriders getting in the ring.

“Brazilians, Australians and a couple of guys from Canada,” said Smith.

Two new carnival rides are coming to the CenTex State Fair.

Due to the extreme heat, the rides will be active after five Saturday and Sunday evening.

“A lot of the rides are metal and plastic where the people sit and we just wanna make sure that safety is the number one goal,” said Smith.

A hypnotist show, bicycle stunt show, and concerts will be going on at the fair.

Before the gates open at five tomorrow, Smith says it’s best to get tickets online.

“Centraltexasstatefair.com save yourself some time and you save $5 if you buy it online,” said Smith.

At Westfest you can get a sneak peek at its carnival Thursday evening at 6pm with free parking.

On Friday night there will be a preview concert at East Pavillion.

At 10 am Saturday you can start off the day with the Westfest Parade.

Food, shows, and vendors will be available the entire weekend.

To end everything at Westfest, you can attend Polka Mass Sunday morning and its Sunday shutdown concert starting at 8.