Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Those fireworks helping to ring in the new year also means the Central Texas Humane Society will be needing an extra hand.

15 stray dogs were brought in today as the humane society reopened its doors for the new year.

Its staff says they’re already at high capacity and need pet lovers to help out.

“Unfortunately, we are back over 170 animals on site, quite quickly, pushing that 180 mark again. As a reminder to our community, a more comfortable amount of dogs onsite for us is going to be closer to 130,” said Humane Society Central Texas Community Relations Director Brooke Farrell.

130 matches the number of kennels the humane society has.

To help with the animal overflow staff had to create a triage space in the office.

“Having our office fosters allows us to find more ways to prevent any needless time and space for euthanasia as that often plagues shelters whenever they have such high intake days,” said Farrell.

The City of Waco set up a plan this week to help owners find their pets who ran away over the weekend.

“Something that the City of Waco has been able to offer to help expedite the homecoming of those strays back to their loving families has been to waive reclaim fees for any critter,” said Farrell.

This will go on from Tuesday until Saturday.

The Humane Society is also accepting donations, and is asking for foster parents to help out.

The Humane Society is also partnering with the Magnolia Network for 10 free sponsored adoptions.

The first 10 visitors who are at the Humane Society will be able to do free pet once it opens Saturday morning at 10 A.M.