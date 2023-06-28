EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents in Central El Paso are concerned about the graffiti at a skatepark located at N. Piedras.

The skatepark is the Van Buren Dam, which is primarily an El Paso Water stormwater facility but also functions as a skatepark.

EP Water says they have responded to numerous requests to clean up the graffiti at the location over the past few months.

However, after crews did remove the graffiti in June, in less than 24 hours the water company says new graffiti appeared.

EP Water cleaning graffiti on June 6

“The utility has to divert stormwater crews from maintaining stormwater channels, ponds and dams that are important to public safety to remove this graffiti. This resource allocation is not in the public’s best interest,” read a statement from El Paso Water regarding the graffiti.

Graffiti reappeared on June 7

A woman who lives in front of the skatepark says she has put up cameras due to her concerns over the people hanging out in the skatepark after dark.

“I’m just worried it affects the value of the homes since anybody comes looking to buy a home around here. You know, if they do manage to go to the back and they see that they’ll figure, “Oh, graffiti gangs”, it’s mostly that impression,” said Yolanda Shaw.

EP Water says they are working on possible solutions and have reached out and are partnering with the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Program to get help with a graffiti removal program.