Central El Paso assault results in minor injury; Suspect steals car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An midday report of a stabbing victim turned out to be an assault in Central El Paso.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers were sent to the corner of West Yandell and Fewel, after an initial call of a stabbing victim.

Both EPPD and UTEP sent out alerts regarding the incident, raising alarm in the area.

An investigation by officers revealed that the victim was assaulted and received minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene and later stole a vehicle.

EPPD officials add that the their Auto Theft Unit will be taking over the case. There is no word on the whereabouts of the subject, and the investigation continues.

