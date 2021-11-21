Center for Digital Government: El Paso named top ten city in nation for innovative use of technology

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso was named a top ten city in a survey by the Center for Digital Government, recognized for its use of technology to tackle social challenges.

The 2021 Digital Cities Survey recognizes cities that use technology not only to tackle social issues but that also utilize technology to enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity, and more.

The survey identifies the best practices in technology across U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage open data, collaboration, and shared services, enhance cybersecurity, and contribution to disaster response and recovery efforts.

“We are proud of our incredible team as we join the ranks of the most innovative cities in America. During the pandemic, our city team demonstrated their ability to provide exceptional services when our residents needed it the most.” Tommy Gonzalez, city manager

The CDG Digital Cities Survey provides the opportunity for city information technology organizations to highlight the great work being done, benchmark with their peers, and identify future trends.

The top ten cities include:

Mesa, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

San Jose, California

Los Angeles, California

San Diego, California

El Paso, Texas

Louisville, Kentucky

Charlotte, North Carolina

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Las Vegas, Nevada

City and county of San Francisco, California

The CDG will formally announce the winners of the 2021 Digital Cities Survey on December 8.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.