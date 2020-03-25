Center Against Sexual and Family Violence services remain open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For some people, having to keep at home for days and even weeks can create stress especially for victims of domestic violence.



Staff with the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence say domestic abuse may be on the rise especially as people are directed to stay at home, but they want to remind victims they’re not alone during these times.

“We don’t want you to feel that you don’t have an option,” Sandra Nevarez Garcia, Executive Director of CASFV said.



While the Borderland is under a stay-at-home order, CASFV said staff is making sure to follow up with clients along with continuing services via telephone. Staff said it’s emergency shelter remains open and is exercising social distancing with patients.

“It’s not closed. We’re still accepting individuals if they’re at risk and feel that they’re in danger and aren’t safe at home,” Garcia shared.



The center said domestic violence cases are still one of the priorities for law enforcement, “We did confirm with law enforcement that they’ll still transport to us and so making sure that our community is still safe, even at home when sometimes it’s not the safest place for them to be.”​



CASFV also wants to ensure that it’s open to helping both sides of the situation.

“We want to make sure that if there’s an alleged regressor that wants to talk about ‘hey I’m feeling stressed, what am I supposed to do? These are the tensions that are coming up at home.’ That we’re providing them options,” Garcia explained.



Under unprecedented circumstances, CASFV reminds anyone feeling in danger to reach out to friends and family if they need somewhere else to stay.

“We’ll have that period of time, whatever that is, where we’ll be staying in one particular location. If you can identify something right now, by all means assisting and acting on those things right now,” Garcia said.



The center urges people to contact its hotline 915-593-7300 if you need help or its services.



