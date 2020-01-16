Center Against Sexual and Family Violence needs hospital volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Volunteers are needed to help comfort and support sexual assault victims at local hospitals.

The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence is seeking volunteers for its HART program.

According to the center’s website, HART volunteers would do the following:

Dispatched to any of the area hospitals within 60 minutes from receiving a call from the Crisis Hopeline.

Provide timely, non-judgmental, compassionate and immediate care to survivors of sexual assault.

Provide strengths-based comprehensive and confidential culturally-grounded, trauma-informed interventions for the survivor.

Provide emotional support and resources to a survivor during and after the forensic exam.

Connect survivors to follow-up services, if applicable.

Call Crisis Hopeline and provide necessary information before leaving the hospital.

Maintain proper records.

Maintain regular contact with the Crisis Service Manager and Volunteer Coordinator.

In order to participate, volunteers would need to go through training both before and during their time as a volunteer.

The center’s spokesman Cesar Campa visited with KTSM to share more about the program.