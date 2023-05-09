The Mesilla Valley Christian boys golf team won the NM state A-3A golf championship for the second straight year.

Mesilla Valley Christian boys win state team title in A-3A for second straight year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second time in three years, Centennial High School’s Alex Armendariz can call herself state champion.

Armendariz, a senior for Centennial High in Las Cruces, carded a two-day total of 144 to take home individual gold Monday and Tuesday in the New Mexico 5A (large school) state golf championships at the Twin Warriors Golf Club at the Santa Ana Pueblo.

She edged Annie Yost of Piedra Vista of Farmington by 1 stroke.

Armendariz also won the individual state championship as a sophomore.

Last year, she finished second but helped to lead the Hawks to their first-ever team state championship in golf, whether boys or girls.

There would be no repeat as team champions for Centennial, however. La Cueva of Albuquerque took the team golf with a two-day total of 651, edging Centennial by just 5 strokes.

Last year’s individual champion, Eleanor Warden of Organ Mountain, finished in third with a two-day 149. Warden is just a freshman. She won state last year as an eighth grader.

Centennial senior Brooklyn Maes was fourth at 150.

In the boys A-3A tournament at Canyon Club at Four Hills in Albuquerque, Mesilla Valley Christian, of Las Cruces, won their second straight boys team title.

The SonBlazers totaled 633 over two days as a team to beat second-place Socorro by 77 strokes.

Brothers Logan and Riley Morris led Mesilla Valley Christian, finishing first and second with just 1 stroke separating the two siblings at 154 and 155 over two days.

Logan is a senior and Riley is a junior. Aydan Muro, a junior, completed a one-two-three sweep for the SonBlazers at 163.

Beau Barker, a freshman for MVC, finished tied for fifth in the state at 165.