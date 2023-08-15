EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Destination El Paso and the General Consulate of Mexico in El Paso are teaming up to celebrate Mexico’s independence next month.

The two organizations will commemorate the 213th anniversary of Mexico’s independence on Friday, Sept. 15. The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Convention Center Plaza, 1 Civic Center Plaza. The official ceremony will be at 8.

Guest will be able to enjoy “El Grito,” a patriotic ceremony honoring Mexico’s independence.

“The celebration will also highlight the history and binational culture and aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Mexico and the United States,” according to a news release announcing the event.

The event will also include food trucks, crafts and entertainment including Ballet Folklorico Camino Real, Mariachi Los Arrieros, Grupo Status and La Conquistadora Banda y Conquistadora Norteno Banda.



