Celebrating the life of Mark Medoff

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - A man of many talents once decided to call Las Cruces his home. His contributions still echo through the halls of New Mexico State University.

On Sunday, the legacy of Mark Medoff was remembered in the theater named after him and his wife.

Nearly every seat filled with the ceremony coming after Medoff's recent loss to cancer.

Medoff's wife, Stephanie Medoff, and his children took the stage sharing stories of their father.

"You better let somebody love you before it's too late. Thankfully, that somebody he let love was me," Stephanie Medoff said.

Medoff is known for serving as head of the Department of Theatre Arts and teaching at NMSU.His Tony Award-winning play, Children of a Lesser God, is considered the first play for deaf people.

His works resembling the kind of changes he wanted to see in the world.

"It was actually a black hole that he filled with helping create deaf theater. He almost created a genre that aided a group of people that didn't have that before," performer who worked with Medoff, Donald Groves said.

Regardless of how he was known, those who crossed paths with Medoff say he always left a lasting impression.

"You didn't ever have a conversation with him without laughing some, without smiling. You learned, you smiled, you laughed and you felt the goodness," Groves said.

Among many accomplishments, his commitment to the crimson and white make him a New Mexican legend.

"The way in which he's mentoring so many individuals young and old in this community to follow their passion and their art. This was a service that talked about hope and enthusiasm," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan said.

His legacy is now carried on by the lessons he left behind.

New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham announced a proclamation making May 19th as Mark Medoff Day.