EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Krampus Fest is back in the Borderland for the 7th year Saturday, December 9 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

The festival will run until midnight.

The local festival celebrates “Santa’s evil counterpart” and features local food, arts and crafts vendors selling different kinds of goods and gear.

Additionally, visitors are encouraged to dress up and showcase their ultimate Krampus costume.

The goal of the festival every year is to benefit a charity. This year, the festival is collecting clothes and non-perishables for the Reynolds home, which is a shelter for women and children.