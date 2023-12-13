EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Jewish Federation of El Paso and Las Cruces, and the Jewish Community Relations Council are presenting this year’s Hanukkah at San Jacinto Plaza on Wednesday evening, Dec. 13.

The Jewish Federation says Hanukkah will start from 6 p.m. through 7 p.m. and will feature music, as well as a menorah lighting from community sponsors, and other activities.

Hanukkah at San Jacinto Plaza is part of special programming of the Jewish Community Relations Council, which educates and promotes human dignity, individual rights, and fraternal relationships across religious, racial, and ethnic lines and groups, according to the Jewish Federation.

The Jewish Federation says Hanukkah season begins on Thursday, Dec. 7 and will end on Friday, Dec. 15.

“Our community has been going through so much these past two months,” Rebecca Mendez, JFed EPLC Program & Engagement Coordinator said, said. “It important, now more than ever, for us to celebrate Hanukkah and the holiday season as well as to promote allyship with our community partners.”

For more information on other Hanukkah/Chanukah event in El Paso & Las Cruces, click here: Jewish Federation of El Paso & Las Cruces (jfedeplc.org).