EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don’t get rid of your masks just yet. The CDC mask order remains in effect while CDC evaluates the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths, and healthcare system capacity.

Since early April, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of cases in the U.S. TSA will extend the security directive and emergency amendment for 15 days, through May 3, 2022.

Additionally, the CDC will update its Travel Health Notice system for international destinations, effective April 18, 2022. Level 4 travel health notices will be for extremely high case counts emergence of a new variant of concern, or healthcare infrastructure collapse. Levels 3, 2, and 1 continue to be primarily determined by 28-day case counts.

With this new system, travelers will have a more useful alert for when they should not travel to a certain destination (Level 4), regardless of vaccination status, until a clearer understanding of the COVID-19 situation at that destination occurs.

CDC will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels, in our communities, nationally, and abroad to provide the most up-to-date guidance to keep travelers safe and healthy.

