EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Department of Public Heath was granted $10 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which will go towards improving infrastructure, staffing, health outcomes and reduce health disparities within the community.

The funds granted by the CDC will deliver “health services to particular individuals with needs affected by health disparities,” said the City of El Paso.

The city adds that they are one of the several government agencies to receive this 5-year grant.

The following is the focus for the department for the next 5 years:

Recruit, retrain, and support the workforce.

Strengthen public health capabilities in the community.