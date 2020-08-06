CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children.

The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life threatening condition that affects the nervous system.

The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.

The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever.

AFM can lead to permanent disability.

