CBP: Texas woman, 20, stashes $2.5 million worth of meth inside Ford pickup

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

Buckets containing 122 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Texas woman allegedly hid more than $2 million worth of methamphetamine inside her Ford truck.

Border officers from the Office of Field Operations referred the 20-year-old Houston woman to a secondary inspection after she arrived at the Hidalgo-McAllen Port of Entry on May 23 in Hidalgo, Texas.

Using non-intrusive imaging equipment (NII), border officers from the Office of Field Operations uncovered 122 pounds of meth hidden inside the truck’s gas tank. The drugs had an estimated value of $2.4 million, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

“This was an excellent discovery of hard narcotics, amid the travel restrictions we are currently operating under,” said Carlos Rodriguez, director for the ports of Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas. “This exemplifies OFO’s commitment and continued resolve to prevent drugs from crossing our borders.”

CBP seized the narcotics, the truck, and turned over the woman to Homeland Security Investigations agents, whose investigation continues.

Border crime

