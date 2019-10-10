CBP: Teen used hidden compartment to stash pot in car

This photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows bundles of marijuana in a hidden compartment that were seized Oct. 8 at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— An 18-year-old woman stashed bundles of marijuana inside the floor of a compact car, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Border officers arrested the teen, a U.S. citizen, on Tuesday at the Bridge of the Americas, which connects El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico.

Border officers said they noticed several issues during an initial inspection of the vehicle, including what appeared to be hidden contraband under the floor carpeting. Using a “Buster” density meter, an X-ray scan and a drug-sniffing dog, border officers uncovered a hidden compartment in the Nissan Sentra.

Border officers found 45 marijuana-filled bundles weighing 52 pounds.

The teen was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations. She faces smuggling charges.