CBP stops two vehicles full of bologna at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bunch of bologna was found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers last week at two El Paso ports of entry.

In total, nearly 600 pounds of bologna and cold cut Mexican pork/poultry was discovered and seized by CBP Office of Field Operation Agriculture Specialists, according to a CBP news release.

“The meats are prohibited for personal importation because they are made from pork and poultry and have the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S.,” the release said.

The first bust was made on May 14 at the Ysleta Port of Entry. The meat was found in the back seat and cargo area of a GMC Acadia that was crossing from Mexico. The driver did not declare any agricultural or food items during the first inspection but did prior to the second inspection, the release said.

There were 35 rolls of bologna, weighing about 350 pounds, and nine rolls of pork/poultry cold cuts, weighing about 99 pounds. The rolls were covered by blankets and personal items.

Courtesy of CBP

The second seizure was made the next day on May 14 at the Bridge of Americas in the rear storage area of a Toyota Sienna. It was found mice with clothes, the release said.

The second case is under review since the driver did not declare the items, unlike the first case, which warranted no charges because the driver did declare.

“Travelers should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

In both cases, the bologna and cold cuts were tossed in an incinerator at the ports, CBP officials said.