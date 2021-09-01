Horse medications, supplements seized at El Paso port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso port of entry seized dozens of boxes of horse medications and supplements.



Officers made the seizure shortly after 12 p.m. and said a 44-year-old U.S. citizen entered the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte crossing. The man allegedly declared the boxes as containing vitamins to CBP officers. A secondary inspection revealed a large box containing a variety of prescription animal supplements and horse medications. CBP officials said the products are veterinary medications that are considered a class three narcotic steroid and are prohibited from entry.

CBP officers seized the products and the driver of the car was assessed with a $500 civil penalty.

CBP said it has been entrusted with enforcing hundreds of laws for 40 other government agencies, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These agencies require that unsafe items are not allowed to enter the United States. CBP officers are always at ports of entry and assume the responsibility of protecting America from all threats.

The products CBP prevents from entering the U.S. are those that would injure community health, public safety, American workers, children, or domestic plant and animal life, or those that would defeat our national interests. Sometimes the products that cause injury, or have the potential to do so, may seem fairly innocent.

CBP officials remind U.S. travelers to plan ahead and talk to CBP about the items you plan to bring back to ensure sure they’re not prohibited or restricted. Prohibited means the item is forbidden by law to enter the United States. Examples of prohibited items are dangerous toys, cars that don’t protect their occupants in a crash, bush meat, or illegal substances like absinthe and Rohypnol. Restricted means that special licenses or permits are required from a federal agency before the item is allowed to enter the United States. Examples of restricted items include firearms, certain fruits and vegetables, animal products, animal by-products, and some animals.

Recently, people have been warned against using ivermectin, an anti-parasitic deworming drug commonly used in horses, to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin in both people and animals for parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions but not for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.

It is unclear if the medications seized Tuesday included ivermectin. Photos of the medications and supplements provided by CBP do not appear to include products that include ivermectin, which is sold as IverMax and DuraMectin, as well as Heartgard.

Members of the public can learn more by visiting CBP’s Know Before You Go webpage.



