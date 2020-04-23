CBP seizes over 300 pounds of marijuana at Santa Teresa port of entry

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized 352 pounds of marijuana.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Santa Teresa commercial facility when CBP officers located the drug load in the frame of a flat-bed trailer making entry from Mexico.

According to a release, a CBP officer noticed irregularities during the first inspection and referred the vehicle for an intensive inspection.

The second inspection confirmed the presence of narcotics, and CBP officers found 130 bundles of marijuana from beams that were a part of the trailer, a release said.

“Although anti-terrorism is our primary mission, we remain vigilant to ensure commercial entries are safe and that cargo and conveyances are free of contraband,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Fernando Thome. “I commend the attentiveness of the CBP officers for finding narcotics in what was manifested as an empty trailer.”

According to officials, the drugs were seized and the case remains under investigation.

