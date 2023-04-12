EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Over 878 violations were recorded at ports of entry in El Paso after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists conducted operations on prohibited agricultural items during the week leading up to Easter.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says specialists seized just under 600 pounds of confetti-filled eggs. The eggs are said to be restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger.

“The empty eggshells may be decorated, etched, or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue,” U.S. CBP officials said.

CBP also says that specialists examined 962 cut flower stems and more than 200 of those were reportedly prohibited varieties. The operation resulted in a total of 30 pest interceptions and were turned over to USDA for identification.

Four travelers were assessed civil penalties for failure to declare a total of $1,075, according to CBP officials.

CBP encourages travelers to declare agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and to consult the “Know Before You Go” guide before making a journey.

“It is best to declare all items acquired abroad to avoid penalties. If an item is declared but found to be prohibited it can be abandoned without consequence,” said U.S. CBP officials.

To view the “Know Before You Go” guide, click here: Prohibited and Restricted Items | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov).