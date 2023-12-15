EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry seized 36 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $495,000 on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

“Holiday traffic is building but CBP officers remain focused on their important narcotics enforcement mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez. “We will keep traffic moving while also preventing the introduction of harmful narcotics.”

CBP says that on Wednesday, Dec. 13, a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes, was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine team and a non-intrusive (x-ray) exam.

After conducting a throughout examination, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 36.4 pounds of cocaine, according to CBP.

The man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and the narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP.