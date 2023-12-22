EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — International railway operations will resume Friday afternoon in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP suspended rail operations at these key rail border crossings as the agency reassigned personnel to deals with an influx of migrants.

In a statement issued Friday, CBP said: “Beginning December 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern, CBP’s Office of Field Operations will resume operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas.”

However, other border crossings remain closed. As of Dec. 22: