CBP reminds public only essential travel allowed through ports of entry

Commuters wait in traffic on the Paso del Norte bridge, as they enter El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Mother’s Day approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reminds the public regarding travel restrictions.

As previously announced by CBP, travel restrictions were extended on April 20.

Travel related to tourism or visiting friends or relatives is currently deemed non-essential.To determine if travel is essential vs. non-essential, please reference the Federal Register Notice.

According to a release, Mother’s Day is one of the busiest holidays at the El Paso ports of entry.

“During Mother’s Day, our CBP agriculture specialists historically experience an increase in the number of floral imports arriving at our surrounding ports,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “While we anticipate lower traffic volumes than previous years, we remind travelers that our frontline personnel remain vigilant to ensure agricultural items are free from insects, pests or disease. While anti-terrorism is our primary mission, our frontline personnel remain steadfast to identify anyone bringing anything that may cause harm to the United States.”

With the current travel restrictions in place, CBP would like to offer helpful tips for those crossing the border on essential travel, a release said.

CBP recommends that people traveling from foreign, consult the CBP Info Center section on the CBP website before they travel.

CBP also urges the public to always declare all items acquired abroad to CBP officers to avoid civil or criminal penalties and reduce the risk of introducing pests and disease to the U.S.

For more information on prohibited/restricted items, visit CBP’s Know Before You Go website.

Essential only travelers can monitor wait times by visiting CBP’s Border Wait Time (BWT) web page or download the BWT app via Google Play or the Apple App Store.