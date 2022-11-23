PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were involved in a “discharge of a weapon,” according to officials.

“On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 11:45 a.m., CBP officers were involved in a discharge of a weapon at Progreso Port of Entry,” officials with CBP said in a statement to ValleyCentral.

According to the statement, investigative personnel, including Homeland Security Investigations special agents were on the scene.

No injuries were reported, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident, the statement said.