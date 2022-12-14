EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was another busy weekend for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working the area ports of entry, as they intercepted meth, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in four separate incidents.

“CBP officers remain steadfast in their commitment to stopping any and all threats at the border,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “The seizures from this weekend remind us that smugglers can be young adults, middle aged border crossers, or even senior citizens.”

The first bust took place on Friday, December 9, at the Bridge of the Americas. Officials say a 65-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes.

“Upon primary inspection by a CBP officer, anomalies were detected within the vehicle,” officials shared. “Following a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection CBP officers located 55.11 pounds of methamphetamine.”

Then, on Sunday December 11, a 43-year-old male Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. When the vehicle was sent for a secondary inspection, a CBP drug-sniffing dog and non-intrusive inspection CBP officers resulted in the discovery of 7.14 pounds of cocaine.

That same day, at the Ysleta Border crossing, a 36-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes.

Officers sent the woman’s vehicle to a secondary inspection that included screening by a CBP dog and non-intrusive inspection where CBP officers found multiple mixed bundles containing 4.89 pounds of heroin, 3.26 pounds of fentanyl and 2.68 pounds of cocaine.

The fourth interception also occurred Sunday, December 11 at the Santa Teresa port of entry.

Officials say a 28-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes, where her vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection.

Once there, a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam by CBP officers led to the discovery of 80.24 pounds of meth.

CBP officials say the subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.