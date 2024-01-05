EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized 172.6 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized 172.6 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Photo: U.S. CBP.

CBP says the seizure happed when a 56-year-old man from Mexico was driving a box truck and arrived from Mexico via the cargo facility.

The man was referred for a secondary inspection which is when officers located 64 bundles containing 172.6 pounds of cocaine hidden within plastic roll containers.

The narcotics and conveyance were seized by CBP.

“This significant seizure is an example of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the narcotic interdiction mission,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officer expertise, canines and technology are all important elements in stemming the flow of contraband.”