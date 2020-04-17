CBP officers seize over two thousand unlabeled hand sanitizer bottles, over a thousand masks

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers intercepted a large shipment of unlabeled gel products at the Bridge of the Americas.

According to a release, the person transporting the goods claimed the product was hand sanitizer.

It happened April 15 just after 8 p.m. when a U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico.

The traveler declared a personal use quantity of hand sanitizer to the CBP officer working the primary inspection area, a release said.

CBP officers report to have found 2,205 unlabeled bottles in the vehicle along with 1,000 unlabeled masks.

“Without proper labeling the contents of the bottles could not be verified and therefore could pose a health and safety risk to the ultimate consumer,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “CBP does enforce many laws that are designed to protect the American public.”

According to a release, the entire shipment was deemed a commercial quantity and was seized. The traveler was interviewed and release.

