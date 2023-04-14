EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas and Paso Del Norte border crossings seized more than $300,000 in unreported U.S. currency in two separate incidents.

Courtesy of El Paso Field Office

“There is no limit to how much currency or other monetary instruments travelers may bring to or take out of the United States and if it is more than $10,000 it must be reported,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “However, it is a federal offense when monetary instruments are concealed with intent to evade reporting requirements.”

The first incident occurred on April 11 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing. CBP officers seized multiple packages hidden within a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old female, U.S. citizen, which contained a total of $89,148 in unreported currency. The discovery was made after a secondary vehicle inspection and canine search.

The second incident occurred on April 13 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. CBP officers seized several packages hidden in trunk area of a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old female, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. That vehicle allegedly contained a total of $231, 693 in unreported currency. The discovery was made upon a primary inspection of the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicles, and both individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.