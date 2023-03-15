EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working in El Paso ports of entry intercepted approximately 121 pounds of methamphetamine, 30 pounds of fentanyl and 0.58 pounds of cocaine in the span of one week.

The narcotics were found in body carriers and within vehicles.

On Wednesday, March 8, at Santa Teresa Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted 111 pounds of methamphetamine. The narcotics were found after an inspection of a vehicle was done, driven by a 39-year-old male, Mexican citizen arriving.

On Thursday, March 9, at Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine. The narcotics were found on the body after a body pat search of a 27-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived via the pedestrian lanes.

Later in the same day, CBP officers encountered two body carriers with a combined 0.58 pounds of cocaine and 1.72 pounds of methamphetamine. The individuals were both minors who arrived via the pedestrian lanes.

On Sunday, March 12, at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing, CBP officers intercepted a mixed load of 26 pounds of fentanyl and 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine. The narcotics were found after a canine search of a vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old male, Mexican citizen.

On Monday, March 13, at Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted .09 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were found in a vehicle after a canine and pat down search of a 32-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes.

On Tuesday, March 14, at Paso Del Norte Border Crossing, CBP officers intercepted .05 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were located on the body of a 28-year-old female, U.S. citizen, who arrived walking, after a canine and pat down search.

Later in the same day, at Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted 2.65 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs were found after a canine search of a vehicle driven by 20-year-old male, U.S. citizen.

The subjects were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.