EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry intercepted 602 pounds of methamphetamine, 27 pounds of cocaine and 5.5 pounds of fentanyl on two separate incidents.

602 lbs. of meth. Photo courtesy of CBP. 27.3 lbs. cocaine. Photo courtesy of CBP.

On Monday, July 31, a 36-year-old man arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes in an SUV. He was referred for a secondary inspection which included screening by a canine team and x-ray technology.

CBP officers then located mixed packages containing 27 pounds of cocaine and 5.5 pounds of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and the man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

On Wednesday, August 2, an individual arrived from Mexico via the commercial cargo lot in a tractor trailer.

A secondary inspection was conducted utilizing x-ray technology, where anomalies were detected within the roof panels of the vehicle, according to CBP.

A systematic inspection led to the discovery of 360 bundles with a combined weight of 602 pounds of methamphetamine. No arrests were immediately made, and the case remains under investigation, according to CBP.