EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly 300 pounds of narcotics were seized during the first two weeks of September by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso port of entry, according to U.S. CPB.

Photo courtesy of U.S. CBP

CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte (PDN) border on Sunday, Sept. 3, seized 49.4 pounds of methamphetamine, according to CBP. Multiple bundles were located within the gas tank from the vehicle which arrived from Mexico and the driver was a 33-year-old woman from the U.S., according to CBP.

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border on Monday, Sept. 4, seized 101.23 pounds of marijuana as they were discovered inside suitcases located in the trunk of the vehicle. CBP says the vehicle arrived from Mexico and the driver was an 18-year-old man from the U.S.

CBP officers working at the PDN border on Tuesday, Sept. 5, intercepted 35.75 pounds of methamphetamine as multiple bundles were hidden within the quarter panels of a vehicle that arrived from Mexico, according to CBP. The driver of the vehicle was a 36-year-old woman from the U.S. and was traveling with two children.

CBP officers working at the BOTA border on Friday, Sept. 8, seized 34.61 pounds of heroin that was discovered after a CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive exam of a vehicle that arrived from Mexico, according to CBP. The driver of the vehicle was a 50-year-old man from Mexico.

CBP officers working at the BOTA border on Thursday, Sept. 14, seized 50.4 pounds of cocaine after officers conducted pre-primary inspections that detected “anomalies” within a vehicle that arrived from Mexico, according to CBP. A further search resulted in the discovery of several bundles hidden with the floor of the vehicle. The driver was a 41-year-old man from Mexico who was reportedly traveling with his family.

CBP officers working at the Foreign Trade Zone seized 3.26 pounds of fentanyl pills which were discovered when officers inspected a shipment within a cargo flight. CBP says a non-intrusive inspection detected anomalies within a shipment of candles which resulted in the discovery of the bundles.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.